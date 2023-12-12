Permian Warrior Partnership helps veterans get the help they need

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The holidays typically come with happiness, community and good food. But that’s not always the case for everyone.

When veterans return home from military service, it can be difficult to adjust and it can be even harder to ask for help.

According to Feeding America, 1 in 9 working-age veterans are food insecure… but that’s only one area the Permian Warrior Partnership aims to help.

The Permian Warrior Partnership aims to make the transition from the military to civilian life easier, especially during the holidays when the struggle can be even greater.

When you’re in the military you’re taught to be self-sufficient… you don’t fail. And then when you get out of the military, you feel like you’re– you might, maybe, feel like you’re failing if you have to ask for help. So a lot of veterans don’t ask for help.

When a veteran contacts the Permian Warrior Partnership for help, they decide what they need help with and the PWP stays in contact with the veteran until they receive the help.

They are also told about the many resources available to veterans such as disability, education, health care and more.

There’s so much that veterans, that we don’t know the services that are out there for veterans. And that’s really what we do first, is to try to inform the veterans of the benefits that are available to them and their families.

It is not always a big undertaking to help a veteran… sometimes the smallest gesture makes the biggest impact.

We just took a tree to a veteran– that’s all he wanted… he just wanted a tree, they didn’t have a tree, him and his wife. So we found a tree, some ornaments and a tree skirt, took it over, delivered it to them and made their day.

Veterans can feel comfortable talking to other veterans and if we can meet that need with just the response of a text message, a hug, a Christmas tree, a food box… it’s priceless.

The PWP opened less than a year and a half ago and they have already closed over 300 cases helping veterans with a 98% success rate.

Dobbins and Hinojos both served in the military. It’s a big reason why they work for the Permian Warrior Partnership

To help other veterans and hopefully make it better for my son when he gets out of the military.

That’s really what it is for me... just trying to help another veteran, just like I was helped.

To contact PWP for any help, visit the website https://www.permianwarriorpartnership.org/ and click “Connect with us.” You can choose to fill out a form online which is sent to Roy Dobbins and the case coordinator or you can call PWP.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.