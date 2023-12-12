Part 1: DeJuan Green’s Comeback

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Bronchos Running Back DeJuan Green suffered a major injury in his Sophomore year of High School.

“It was the offseason, so you know, so we working hard to get better for the next season so it was just a regular day you know, I stayed after school just getting some regular work in, and after the workout, I was feeling good the whole day until the next day, that’s when it hit me,” said Green.

Green was taking a test the following day at school.

“I had a sharp pain in my back, like if I was getting hit in my back with like a hammer or something, and I didn’t know what it was like I had put my head down and I was resting, but it started getting worse,” said Green.

Green believes that when he was doing squats during a workout, a barbel bounced off his neck too hard which may have triggered something bigger.

“With him being an athlete, it was nothing out of the usual, we were thinking it was something small, until I took him home, and it was just like this loud cry, and he’s never, just screamed like that, it’s actually like, hollering,” said Ashley Hammond.

DeJuan was taken to a Hospital in Odessa. Doctor’s initially said muscle spasms. But the next day, DeJuan’s health became worse.

“He couldn’t stand, he was crawling on the floor because of where it was hurting so bad. when they did a Catscan and found, the blood clot on his spine, and was like, I panicked,” said Hammond.

“I called her in my room, I told her like, I couldn’t feel nothing like, my back was hurting, and then my whole body was like paralyzed I couldn’t move, I couldn’t do anything,” said Green.

DeJuan was transported to Lubbock where he would have surgery. With the conditions he was under, his initial thoughts were making sure he was feeling better.

“I didn’t have no sports in mind, and then the doctor told me, I most likely won’t play football ever again, so I slowly started to lose interest in football like I didn’t think I was going to play again,” said Green.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.