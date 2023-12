ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have said a teenager who went missing last Wednesday, Dec. 6 has been found.

18-year-Marco Ybarra Jr. was reported missing to OPD by a family member who had said that he was last seen in Odessa with three bags, all colored red, white, and black, wearing white Adidas shoes.

Odessa Police tell CBS7 the Ybarra Jr. is safe.

