Man arrested for DWI after dump truck rolls over

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, 46-year-old Steve Leal, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, after the dump truck that he was driving rolled over.

Monday afternoon, Leal was driving on Loop 338, in a dump truck full of rock, when he took the exit to HWY 80 too fast, rolling his truck.

Dump truck rolls over in Odessa (none)

When the Odessa Fire Rescue arrived they found Leal in and out of consciousness, Leal was then taken to Medical Center Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after being released from the hospital Leal was arrested and charged with a DWI.

Steve Leal (none)

OPD says that there were no other reports of any other injuries.

