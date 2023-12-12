G.O.A.T. of the Week: Braylen Lusby

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Braylen Lusby is one of the most talented basketball players in the Texas Panhandle.

Next year, the Spearman star will be staying in the Panhandle to play her college ball.

Lusby is following in her parent’s footsteps, committing to play basketball at West Texas A&M.

“Braylen’s one of those kids that, she’s WT through and through.” Lady Buffs basketball head coach Josh Prock said. “Her mom was one of the best volleyball players that’s ever played here... With Braylen, if you were to put out 10 characteristics, and you can name a lot of characteristics that you’ve seen from Lady Buffs basketball, Braylen would meet every single one of them. That’s just who she is.”

Although Lusby’s family was very excited for her decision, it was important to everyone that Braylen make the decision she wanted for herself. Ultimately, that led to West Texas A&M.

“Going on my visit, I feel like I saw the whole place in a brand-new light.” Lusby said. “I just really got to see how special it is there and the coaches at WT really made it feel like home.”

Having secured her spot as a future Lady Buff is no small feat, getting the chance to play the sport she loves at the collegiate level. It’s an accomplishment that rewards all of the tireless work Lusby has put into improving her game.

“I always say to myself, I want to leave the gym feeling better than I came.” Lusby said of her mindset when training. “So, if that means I need to shoot 200 more threes, 50 more free throws, I’ll do what it takes.”

Lusby’s impact off the court for Spearman may be just as big as her impact on it.

“Bray’s just one of those kids that, if you ask her to do something, she’s gonna go above and beyond to do it.” Spearman girls basketball head coach Dustin Klafka said. “Any chance she gets to do something for other people, she reaches out and does that.”

Lusby has volunteered with Spearman’s Green Cord program, Vacation Bible School, Food Banks, FISH Camp, and much more.

“One thing that’s really special to me is vacation bible school.” Lusby said of her volunteer work. “It’s really cool to once be a kid there going every summer and then growing up and helping with it... I just love it. I love the kids [and] I love getting to help out.”

Lusby has also shined with the track & field program at Spearman, qualifying for the state track meet in each of her first three years of high school. It’s clear that Spearman athletics will miss Lusby once she graduates, but the community may miss her even more.

