The Field’s Edge of Midland is ready to expand to serve more people in need of a home

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Over in Midland, there is a tiny village called The Fields Edge.

The Field’s Edge is designed to help people get back up on their feet after losing everything.

From a first look, it looks like an ordinary village.

But the work that’s being done in this village is the only of its kind in West Texas.

In August of 2022, The Fields Edge in Midland opened up to serve individuals who ended up becoming homeless.

“This is typically for the more chronic homeless people who have been on the streets for more than a year,” said Benjamin Harvey, COO of The Field’s Edge

The Field’s Edge has 10 tiny homes for their residents where they have a bedroom, living room area, and a tiny little kitchen area. it may be small but for the residents, it’s a life-changing experience.

“I’m by myself, I have my own place, and I can do what I want here. I can decorate how I want and I like that solitude” said Teddy George, Fields Edge Resident

Teddy is just one of ten residents but they could be expecting more neighbors.

The Field’s Edge passed its first anniversary back in August and is already looking to expand to help more people who are homeless.

“It’ll be a slow process but we’re looking to build the next 40 houses so we’ll be 50% complete at the end of that,” said Harvey

In Midland, there is an estimated total of around 250 people who are homeless according to Harvey.

Unfortunately for those people, many moved here for work, and when they got here work was not here.

The same happened to Teddy as he was expecting a job with an oil trading company but when he got here, that company did not exist.

Luckily for Teddy, he was able to find housing but knows that not everyone is as fortunate and hopes to see others get back on their feet.

“It’s been a nice experience,” said George

Benjamin hopes the same type of work can be made over here in Odessa to help anyone homeless.

