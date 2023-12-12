CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, December 13th, 2023

Chilly and soggy weather on the way...
By Justin Lopez
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, December 13th, 2023: A cloudy and chilly day, with patchy fog and occasional showers is on tap for most of us on Wednesday.

Cloudy skies and plenty of moisture will lead to relatively stable temperatures for the area throughout the overnight hours and into Wednesday. Those in the northern portions of the region will see both lows and highs in the 50s, with areas of patchy fog. Meanwhile, the southern portions of our region will see lows in the 30s/40s, and highs in the 60s. This Pacific storm system is also set to bring us a few showers over the next couple of days. Rain chances are greatest within the northern parts of our area, but any rain is certainly welcomed! Between Odessa and Big Spring, we could see rainfall totals anywhere between 0.5″-1.0″ before we end the week.

Rain chances stick with us until Thursday night, then taper off on Friday. Next week, we begin to warm up a bit as we approach the first day of the Winter season on Thursday.

