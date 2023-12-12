ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, December 12th, 2023: It’ll be a cooler day across the region compared to Monday, as we prepare for our next frontal system to bring us a bigger chill and some rain chances.

Most of us will wake up to temperatures in the 30s, so it’ll be another cold start to the morning. Mostly cloudy skies and some added moisture will keep temperatures in the 50s for the northern portions of the area. Meanwhile, the southern portions of our region will see highs in the 60s. Those of us in the Midland/Odessa area should see a high near 58°F.

Around mid-week, a Pacific storm system will make its way toward the region, bringing in some much-needed moisture. Rain chances continue through around Thursday night into Friday morning, with the best shots remaining in the eastern parts of our area. Rainfall totals for the Midland/Odessa area are currently looking to be near 1′'. Things will dry out over the weekend, but temperatures are not expected to be too chilly in the extended forecast.

