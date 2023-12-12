Andrews residents react to deadlock on resolution toward WCS facility

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -Andrews county residents spoke out about the Waste Control Specialists facility and the possibility of allowing Greater Than Class C waste at its site.

The commissioners voting ended with a 2-2 split, and left many residents angry and afraid of what’s to come.

With the commissioners at a deadlock, voting 2-2 on each side, it’s left the resolution in a void stage.

Which means this resolution cannot be enforced by law, against WCS.

This facility opened in 2009 as a low level facility for compact waste.

Taking in materials that are classified as Class A, B and C and considered low level waste.

WCS told Andrews county residents that this would be a quiet and low level waste facility.

“You can’t trust a company that you know they say one thing at one point then all of a sudden they’re changing everything up to their convenience. We gave them an inch and they started taking miles.” said Elizabeth Padilla, a concerned citizen.

Back in 2014, WCS sent a letter to the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality, petitioning to change their rules and allow them to dispose of waste classified as Greater Than Class C.

Years later, that petition could become a reality.

“If the feds get their way, it’s all gonna go to Andrews. And this is more of a burden then that community ever agreed to take on. And really it’s going to benefit waste control specialists and their owners, JF Leahman out of New York. This isn’t for the benefit of the community.” said Monica Perales, a legal team member of the Permian Basin Coalition.

If this petition goes through, it will mean anything disposed at the facility that is Greater Than Class C, GTCC - like or transuranic waste will be under federal jurisdiction.

Perales said they feel WCS has not been transparent with the community.

She said people are concerned with their health and well being.

The waste that WCS plans to bring is more radioactive.

Perales said the community fears it will be a mess that if something goes wrong, will fall on andrews county to clean up.

“We don’t want to be the solution. That’s the federal governments responsibility, that’s their problem, it shouldn’t be Andrews problem.” said Perales.

CBS7 have reached out to WCS about the comments Andrews citizens have made and are still waiting on a response.

