UTPB signs head football coach to new long-term contract

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UT Permian Basin announced Monday that head football Coach Kris McCullough has signed a new contract with the University. The agreement extends his leadership through the 2026 season and offers incentives that could extend through 2029.

Under the new terms, McCullough will be one of the highest-paid coaches in the Lone Star Conference.

“What Kris has accomplished in his first year is incredible; he has earned this contract,” said VP of Athletics, Todd Dooley. “Kris is a highly sought-after coach, and we are grateful that we have him locked-in as a Falcon for several more years. Kris is dedicated to our football program and his players, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for him.”

The new contract has a starting salary of $160,000, which increases by $5000 per year with each additional season. The deal also provides incentives that include: number of wins, team GPA, playoff opportunities, and attendance at the games.

“We are so excited about this opportunity to match the contract to the momentum in the program. Kris has been an effective and inspirational leader who delivered a Conference Championship during his first year as a Falcon. Even more impressive, he has built a close-knit family with our student-athletes by setting high standards for his team in the classroom and in our community. We are all thankful that Kris has decided to commit to UTPB and achieve even higher levels of excellence in the future,” said UTPB President, Dr. Sandra Woodley.

McCullough was named the 2023 All-Texas Non-FBS Coach of the Year by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. This, after being named the Lone Star Conference (LSC) Coach of the Year last month. Under his leadership the Falcons went on to defeat all DII Texas schools in the conference, a first for the football program, finishing with a perfect LSC record of 8-0.

“My family and I are looking forward to continuing our journey in the Basin. This first season has been amazing, and we look forward to continuing to build on our foundation of success. This contract wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for our staff and their tireless work to build this family and continue to grow these young men on and off the field. I’m very thankful for this opportunity at UTPB,” said UTPB Head Football Coach, Kris McCullough.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.