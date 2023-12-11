MCSO surrounds home in Greenwood: No threat to the community

GREENWOOD, Texas (KOSA) - Monday afternoon a man barricaded himself in a house near CR 1083 in Greenwood.

Midland County Sheriff’s Office has the home surrounded and says there is no threat to the community.

The SWAT team and negotiators are on hand to help with the situation.

MCSO says that there is only one person in the home.

CBS7 will continue to update this story as we learn more.

