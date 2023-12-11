MCSO surrounds home in Greenwood: No threat to the community

Midland County Sheriff's Office
Midland County Sheriff's Office(Midland County Sheriff's Office)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, Texas (KOSA) - Monday afternoon a man barricaded himself in a house near CR 1083 in Greenwood.

Midland County Sheriff’s Office has the home surrounded and says there is no threat to the community.

The SWAT team and negotiators are on hand to help with the situation.

MCSO says that there is only one person in the home.

CBS7 will continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash mgn
Long list of charges in teen arrest after hit and run
Generic OIL barrels
UPDATE: Road reopened after “Hazardous situation” after oil spill caused multiple accidents
Meteorologist Sawyer McElroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, December 10th, 2023
Permian Playhouse
Permian Playhouse closing after 58 years
Christmas Light Flight
Midlanders and Odessans can see Christmas Lights from above

Latest News

WTKO Honoring U.S boxing official Ruben Tellez
Midland Christmas Parade
They PSP has been able to convince multiple companies to invest $1.5 billion that all goes...
The Permian Strategic Partnership celebrates five year anniversary
The City of Midland is holding its themed Christmas Parade again. This year’s theme for...
Midland hosting “Jingle Bell Jubilee” Christmas Parade