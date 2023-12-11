Man killed after officer-involved shooting in Greenwood

Midland County Sheriff's Office
Midland County Sheriff's Office(Midland County Sheriff's Office)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST
GREENWOOD, Texas (KOSA) - Sergeant Steven Blanco with Texas DPS tells CBS7 that at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Midland County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1100 block of South County Road 1083 for an aggravated assault.

There was an officer-involved shooting, at the scene

Texas DPS says 41-year-old Wesley Wells died at the scene.

Texas Rangers say they are the lead agency, which is standard protocol. Sergeant Blanco says that the case will be presented to a Midland County grand jury at a later date.

No other update was provided.

According to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to an aggravated assault in Northeast Midland.

Those deputies were involved in a shooting.

The incident is now being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

Monday afternoon a man barricaded himself in a house near CR 1083 in Greenwood.

Midland County Sheriff’s Office has the home surrounded and says there is no threat to the community.

The SWAT team and negotiators are on hand to help with the situation.

MCSO says that there is only one person in the home.

CBS7 will continue to update this story as we learn more.

