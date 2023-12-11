Ector County Sheriff’s Office impersonated through scam callers

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Over at the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, a select group of individuals are impersonating an officer with the Sheriff’s Office.

At first, it may just seem like an ordinary phone number calling you.

But when you answer that number, what’s said on the other side of the phone may scare you.

“Hello, Ector County Sheriff’s Office”.

But it’s not the Ector County Sheriff’s Office calling you.

“They were telling people they were with the Sheriff’s Office and that these people didn’t show up for jury duty and had warrants for their arrest and wanted them to go get gift cards and scratch them off and call them back with the numbers on the back,” said Mike Griffis, Ector County Sheriff

It’s not the first time scammers have imitated an ECSO.

In scams, small details are often overlooked.

And because this scammer was impersonating a fake ECSO, Sheriff Griffin decided to have a word with the scammer.

“I did talk to an individual and he was asking me if this was a callback, I did tell him yes and he started taking my information, I gave him my real name and gave him my office phone number and he couldn’t find it and said something’s wrong and I said that’s because I’m the Sheriff of Ector County and he immediately hung up,” said Griffis

But, just because a scammer is calling you impersonating the Ector County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t mean they won’t call you.

“The only time we may call someone is if we want them to come about an investigation,” said Griffis

But law enforcement will NEVER call you asking for money or payment.

And if you are concerned about falling victim to a police scam, you can always call the law enforcement agency’s non-emergency line to clarify if it is real or not.

