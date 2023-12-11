36 Area Basketball Teams in the State Rankings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The new TABC (Texas Association of Basketball Coaches) High School Basketball State Rankings are out today.

24 girls teams from our viewing area and 12 area boys teams are in the Top 25.

Girls6A: Frenship #21

5A: Monterey #8

Lubbock Cooper #22

4A: Levelland #5

Seminole #7

3A: Slaton #12

Idalou #15

2A: New Home #5

Farwell #7

1A: Valley #2,

Nazareth #3,

Borden County #8,

Hermleigh #10,

Whiteface #11,

Jayton #16,

Whitharral #20

TAPPS 4A: Trinity Christian #9

3A: Lubbock Christian #12

A: Southcrest Christian #3,

All Saints #7,

Kingdom Prep #10

New Mexico: Clovis #2

Hobbs #7

Lovington #15

Boys6A: Frenship #20

4A: Estacado #13

3A: Shallowater #6

2A: New Home #6,

Floydada #7

1A: Jayton #2,

Nazareth #8,

Silverton #25

TAPPS 4A: Trinity Christian #2

3A: Lubbock Christian #4

2A: All Saints #3

New Mexico: Clovis #19

