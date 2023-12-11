3:11 Ministries reaches Christmas sponsorship goal, helps 1.2K kids

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One Midland nonprofit saw success after calling on the community to help sponsor families for Christmas last month.

In mid-November 3:11 Ministries needed help with sponsors for children in 212 Midland households. The nonprofit was able to secure gifts for all of them. Volunteers gathered and gave most of the gifts to parents over the weekend.

Those hundreds of red and green sacks filled with toys and necessities means there will be about 1,200 kids with gifts that otherwise may not have received presents. However, that means the nonprofit needs to restock its warehouse to keep working next year.

Four years ago, 3:11 volunteer Yolanda Reyes unexpectedly became the main caretaker for her grandson. The next year, she began taking care of two more granddaughters.

With the help of 3:11 Ministries, the kids woke up to presents under the tree both years.

“It was hard for me to accept that I couldn’t do this for my grandkids,” Reyes said. “I wanted to show them, and so we started volunteering. We started coming up here and helping and we started giving back.”

In fact, her 15-year-old grandson joined her this past weekend as they loaded gifts in the trunks of other families. The ministry fulfills Christmas wishes, plus provides clothing for each child.

“The way I felt when that bag was loaded on to my car, you know that’s how they feel too,” Reyes said.

It was even a full circle moment for Reyes.

“I am very happy to say that a little bit of what we have gotten in the past, we paid it forward,” Reyes said. “We actually sponsored two children.”

Reyes says the kindness the ministry shows to Midland families is special. She encourages others to get involved.

“This has been the best year because I have been at one end and the other end of this situation and it’s just so worth it.” Reyes said.

With the holiday rush, the ministry is ready to gear up for another year. They provide clothes, shoes and other necessities to kids year round. That means they need to replenish their warehouse, which is nearly empty, said Jay Whitlow, a board member.

“When school starts back up after the first of the year, there are gonna be some new students who are coming in,” Whitlow said. “There are gonna be some students with circumstances that have happened where they need a coat or they will need some school items. And if we’ve given everything out at Christmas and we don’t have anyone helping to replenish that back, then why are we here?”

That’s why they’re now looking to collect more coats, shoes and other clothing and school items as they take their work into the new year.

Those who would like to help 3:11 refill their warehouse should contact the nonprofit directly. Staff also say it’s good to call in advance to see what items or sizes they are especially in need of.

