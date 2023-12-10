CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, December 11th, 2023

Mid to late-week rain chances...
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, December 11th, 2023: It’ll be another cool day across the region to start out the workweek.

Early morning lows will be in the 20s and 30s, so it’ll be another cold start to the day Monday. Wind chills are looking to be in the 20s and 30s as well. Temperatures will rebound nicely though, warming into the 60s across the region. Skies will be sunny and winds will be light and variable.

Through the week, a few fronts will move through the region. A front will move through Monday, bringing only a slight wind shift with it. Another front will roll through early Wednesday bringing much needed moisture back to the region. Rain chances continue through Friday. As we head into next weekend, drier air filters into the area and precipitation chances diminish. Overall, temperatures will continue to remain near or below normal for this time of year, however, as we head into the holidays, temperatures are trending above average for all of the country.

