The Permian Strategic Partnership celebrates five year anniversary

By Noe Ortega
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -It’s been five years since the Permian Strategic Partnership became a reality.

Many leaders involved in the organization including, U.S. Senator John Cornyn, were at Odessa College to celebrate the PSP’s anniversary, while also looking forward to the future.

In the last five years, the Permian Strategic Partnership has invested around $160 million towards projects in the area.

They’ve also been able to convince multiple companies to invest $1.5 billion that all goes back into improving the quality of life for West Texans.

“Public servants like this that are willing to bring together public, private partnerships like this can make a difference to improve the quality of life out here in the Permian Basin. And talking about jobs, but in 2040, we need another 200,000 jobs out here. So that’s the work we got cut out for us.” said Don Evans, Chairman at the Permian Strategic Partnership.

