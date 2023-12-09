Midland hosting “Jingle Bell Jubilee” Christmas Parade

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Two tree lightings and a parade have kept holiday cheer between Odessa and Midland and it’s not over yet.

The City of Midland is holding its themed Christmas Parade again. This year’s theme for Midland’s Christmas Parade is Jingle Bell Jubilee!

The city comes up with a new theme each year and everyone in the parade tries to match the theme as best as they can.

A lot of work has gone into getting the parade ready for Midlanders to enjoy.

The Parks and Recreation department has coordinated with everyone registering to be in the parade, which only ended Thursday.

There should be at least 80 total entries, bringing a lot of variety to this year’s parade.

So far we’re probably looking at anywhere from 40 to 60 floats and then, you know, you have bands, you have car clubs and you also have… we have the returning winner from last year which was the Zumba, they did very well, very well.

Judges choose the three best entries in the parade and will present trophies at a city council meeting.

That’s why you’ll see them passing with numbers on the right side of their windows. That’s so that the judges can identify what group it is and they’ll score and, whoever wins, they’ll be notified Monday.

Not only will there be a lot of holiday cheer in the parade, but Santa will also be at Wadley-Barron Park, ready to take pictures with anyone who stops by to see him!

The parade is back in its old location this year, running along A street the whole time. It will start at Windlands Park and go to Midland High School.

Y’all, please come out, you’re gonna have good time– exciting… we have food trucks, there’s gonna be music starting at around 6. It’s just a fun time for the family.

The action starts at Wadley-Barron Park at 4.

CBS7 will bring the parade to you live! Tune in to K-W-W-T My30 on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. to see it.

