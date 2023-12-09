Midland hosting “Jingle Bell Jubilee” Christmas Parade

By Jensen Young
Dec. 8, 2023
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Two tree lightings and a parade have kept holiday cheer between Odessa and Midland and it’s not over yet.

The City of Midland is holding its themed Christmas Parade again. This year’s theme for Midland’s Christmas Parade is Jingle Bell Jubilee!

The city comes up with a new theme each year and everyone in the parade tries to match the theme as best as they can.

A lot of work has gone into getting the parade ready for Midlanders to enjoy.

The Parks and Recreation department has coordinated with everyone registering to be in the parade, which only ended Thursday.

There should be at least 80 total entries, bringing a lot of variety to this year’s parade.

Judges choose the three best entries in the parade and will present trophies at a city council meeting.

Not only will there be a lot of holiday cheer in the parade, but Santa will also be at Wadley-Barron Park, ready to take pictures with anyone who stops by to see him!

The parade is back in its old location this year, running along A street the whole time. It will start at Windlands Park and go to Midland High School.

The action starts at Wadley-Barron Park at 4.

CBS7 will bring the parade to you live! Tune in to K-W-W-T My30 on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. to see it.

