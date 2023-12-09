ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, December 10th, 2023: After a decent cold front rolled through the area, temperatures were around 20 degrees cooler Saturday than they were on Friday.

It’ll be a cold start to Sunday across West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Early morning lows will be in the 20s across the region with wind chills down into the teens for some.

A Freeze Warning is in effect late tonight through early Sunday morning for the Presidio Valley. Temperatures will fall as low as 27 degrees. Be sure to protect outdoor plants or exposed pipes from these very cold temperatures.

Temperatures will make their way into the 50s across the region with Midland/Odessa looking to see a high of 52 degrees. Winds will be a bit calmer, between about five and 15 miles per hour for West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Ample sunshine is expected across the region.

As the week progresses, temperatures will for the most part stay below normal for this time of year. Highs in the 40s, 50s and 60s are expected over the extended. Rain chances return to the region with the passage of a cold front late Tuesday into Wednesday. It’s exciting that much needed moisture will return to the region for the middle of the week. Conditions will dry out heading into next weekend though, even though temperatures will stay on the cooler side.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.