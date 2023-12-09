Canadian falls short in state semifinal matchup with Gunter

Canadian head coach Andy Cavalier on the sidelines during the team's loss to Gunter.
Canadian head coach Andy Cavalier on the sidelines during the team's loss to Gunter.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABILENE, Texas (KFDA) - The #2 Canadian Wildcats fell to the #1 Gunter Tigers on Friday night, 38-17.

It was a strong start for the Wildcats, going up 7-0 thanks to the senior duo of Camren Cavalier and Preston Neumeier. The two connected on a 42-yard touchdown to take the early lead in the first quarter.

Gunter matched the score, and the Wildcats responded with a field goal from Emiliano Hernandez to take the lead back at 10-7.

That’s when Gunter took control.

The Tigers scored 28 unanswered on the back of some impressive play from Walker Overman, who punched in all four of those touchdowns (three rushing, one passing) in route to a 35-10 lead.

The Wildcats were able to add another late touchdown as Cavalier found his other star senior running mate in Luke Flowers for the score, but Canadian ultimately fell just short, losing to Gunter for the second straight season.

The Wildcats will return next year with a new-look offense with Cavalier, Neumeier, and Flowers set to graduate. Andy Cavalier will return for his second season as the head coach of the Wildcats.

Canadian finishes the season with a record of 14-1.

