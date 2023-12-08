West Texas Radio Group hosts drive to benefit local organizations during the holidays

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -It’s been years since the West Texas Radio Group have hosted their fundraising event called MASH.

What used to be a three day 24/7 event, is now adjusting to a new format.

However, the want to help people in the Permian Basin during the holidays has always been there.

Just off of loop 250 and north Garfield street, the West Texas Radio Group is having a MASH event.

Which stands for Make a Special Holiday, and all the food and basic necessities will go toward the West Texas Food Bank and Safe Place of the Permian Basin.

“You know we are fortunate to live where we live. We are one of the most giving societies in the world. We really are. The Permian Basin is just beautiful. So for the people that are less fortunate, that’s all we want to do, we want to make sure that we help them out. Because that’s what we’re all about.” said Program Director at Kicks 99.1, Tracy Scott.

The West Texas Radio Group consists of radio stations like, Kicks 99.1, 97 Gold, and 95X.

They said they’re very fortunate to be able to spend the holidays with family while eating big meals.

However, some other people in the Permian Basin may not have that privilege.

“You know in the society that we live in today, it’s just unacceptable for somebody to go without things. Especially being hungry. And all we try to do as a group, is help wherever we can.” said Scott.

Some of items collected for the West Texas Food Bank are things like bread, cakes, turkeys, and cupcakes.

They’ve also received clothes, a small bike, and basic hygiene items for the Safe Place of the Permian Basin.

The organizers say not everyone is what it seems. Some families may be suffering and not show it.

“But particularly around the holidays, it gets very stressful. And lot’s of people for safe place, they leave with what they have on their backs. They’re in a very bad situation, and they’ve got nothing except maybe their kids with them.” said Dedi Rountree, Events Coordinator at West Texas Radio Group.

“You know, your neighbor three houses down, may be needing help. You never can tell. So it’s very important that we come out and help everybody out.” said Scott.

If you missed out on today, you still have tomorrow and Saturday to drop something off from 9am to 6pm.

