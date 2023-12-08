Student ornaments from all 50 states on display outside White House

By Stetson Miller
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The National Christmas Tree is now lit in our nation’s capital, but you might not know there are also smaller trees that feature ornaments made by students from each state across the country.

While the National Christmas Tree is featured the most prominently outside the White House during the holiday season, there are also 58 smaller trees lining what’s called the Pathway of Peace around the larger tree.

Each is decked festively with ornaments featuring student artwork from one school in every U.S. state or territory.

Chelsea Sullivan, Public Affairs Specialist for the National Park Service, described the decorating process. “So each school has students that decorate ornaments and they bring the ornaments here to DC and then we decorate the Christmas trees,” said Sullivan.

Each tree represents a different state or territory and the ornaments are made by students ages 4 to 19. They’re all inspired by one question.

“To get ideas going, we prompt every school to tell us what makes their state or their home beautiful. So we have things from state birds to state flowers to monuments and even things like polar bears, just things that symbolize the state that they’re from,” said Sullivan.

The trees will remain on display until January.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

State Christmas Trees Outside the White House