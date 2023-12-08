Starbright Village with presenting sponsor First Basin Credit Union
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - First Basin Credit Union is the presenting sponsor for Odessa’s Starbright Village and tree lighting event.
Giving back to the Odessa community is at the core of First Basin Credit Union’s sponsorship.
The sponsorship helps the event stay free for all of those who attend and it helps the city add new displays each year.
First Basin Credit Union sets up like a vendor for the first night of the month-long Starbright Village and you can get some free goodies from their booth.
Starbright Village is an event that the company is proud to have in Odessa.
The whole Starbright Village lasts through the end of December.
