Starbright Village with presenting sponsor First Basin Credit Union

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - First Basin Credit Union is the presenting sponsor for Odessa’s Starbright Village and tree lighting event.

Giving back to the Odessa community is at the core of First Basin Credit Union’s sponsorship.

It continues to be just a great warm feeling to be able to give back, see all of the kids there, we give out a lot of goodies while we’re there, First Basin does. It’s just nice to see everybody ready to see Santa, see the Christmas tree lighting and understand it’s a free event too.

The sponsorship helps the event stay free for all of those who attend and it helps the city add new displays each year.

First Basin Credit Union sets up like a vendor for the first night of the month-long Starbright Village and you can get some free goodies from their booth.

Starbright Village is an event that the company is proud to have in Odessa.

I don’t think there’s another lighting display for hundreds of miles that’s as large and as grand as Starbright Village. To be a part of that and to be a partner with the City of Odessa, just brings smiles on your faces… who wouldn’t want to be involved with an event that brings this kind of emotion and feeling to the season?

The whole Starbright Village lasts through the end of December.

