Starbright Village with presenting sponsor First Basin Credit Union

By Jensen Young
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - First Basin Credit Union is the presenting sponsor for Odessa’s Starbright Village and tree lighting event.

Giving back to the Odessa community is at the core of First Basin Credit Union’s sponsorship.

The sponsorship helps the event stay free for all of those who attend and it helps the city add new displays each year.

First Basin Credit Union sets up like a vendor for the first night of the month-long Starbright Village and you can get some free goodies from their booth.

Starbright Village is an event that the company is proud to have in Odessa.

The whole Starbright Village lasts through the end of December.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven year old Odessan top five in state for bull riding
Seven-year old Odessan top five in state for bull riding
crash mgn
Long list of charges in teen arrest after hit and run
Kermit ISD superintendent statement on legal action against administrator
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, December 4th, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, December 4th, 2023
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

Around the holidays, Christmas lights decorate our homes inside and out. But it’s important to...
How to stay safe while getting in the Christmas Spirit
Students at the Bynum School have been preparing for the Christmas at the Corner event for the...
Bynum School prepares for “Christmas at the Corner”
As the song goes, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Odessa and Midland finishing...
Midland and Odessa hold Christmas Tree Lightings
With the holiday season comes the giving season and you can give some holiday joy through the...
Midland Police Department holds third annual Blue Santa Toy Drive