Vietnam veteran posthumously returns to Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Monday, December 4th The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ron Forrester who was lost during the Vietnam war, was identified after being MIA for over 50 years.

For Ron’s daughter, it was a dream come true.

“They said the day has come. They made a positive DNA match to your dad” said Karoni Forrester, Ron Forrester’sDaughter

Ron Forrester was born on March 15th,1947 along with his twin brother Don Forrester. and as twins typically do they had some fun thanks to their resemblance.

“On a couple of occasions, we switched classes to see if we could and not be detected and we managed to pull it off,” said Don Forrester, Ron Forrester’s Twin

Both Don and Ron graduated from Ector High School in 1965.

Ron went to Texas A&M where he would go on to study civil engineering. After graduating in ‘69 Ron was commissioned as an officer in the Marine Corps.

During his time with the Marines, Ron trained to be a bombardier navigator on the A-6A. He served until 1972.

Since then the Forrester family has been waiting for news of what happened to Ron’s plane.

Whether it was shot down or if he became a prisoner of war but now parts of his body have been identified which is a relief for the family.

“Growing up I really wanted my dad to come home. That was my greatest wish. Sometime in my early twenties, I became very afraid that if he were alive maybe he was being hurt, I didn’t like the idea that he had been a prisoner for that long or him feeling betrayed by his country or feeling forgotten by his family. That became a big fear for me” said Korina Forrester

Thankfully Ron was not forgotten. During an excavation done by the DPAA in Northern Vietnam, 12 bone fragments were found along with 2 teeth, the dog tag for the pilot of the plane along with Ron’s gas card with the Humble Oil & Refinery Company Credit Union, currently known as Community Resource Credit Union in Odessa.

For the Forrester family, it was a dream to hear that there was a positive match with one of the bone fragments.

“Anything that has happened since we lost him we now know that he’s been in the arms of the lord and we don’t have to be fearful any longer that he was held prisoner or any of those things. So getting this answer really calms a lot of fears” said Korina Forrester

On December 27th 1972, Forrester would carry out his last mission. He was only 25 years old.

Weeks before the anniversary of his disappearance and just in time for the holidays, Ron’s family has closure.

“Truthfully when I heard the news my first response was this is the best Christmas ever and my second was this is too good to be true. It has been an emotional week” said Don Forrester

Ron’s bone fragments will be brought back home here to Texas where Karoni and Don, as well as other family members, will be able to learn more about how they were able to identify Ron.

