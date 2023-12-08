MPD, MFD to trade sirens for bells in Salvation Army fundraiser face-off

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Public Safety Officers are trading sirens for bells on Dec. 7 and Dec. 13.

That’s to support the Salvation Army through a competition between Midland Police Department and Midland Fire Department to see which department can raise the most money.

The Salvation Army bell is a classic sound during the holiday season.

If you shop at the Midland Market Street on Midkiff Road Thursday, you might find a badge behind that bell. Midland police will collect money from 10 a.m. to 8pm.

The Midland Fire Department will return to that same spot next Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“The idea is to see which of the first responders’ departments can come up with the most donations in the red kettle,” said Mikell McLaughlin, communications coordinator at the Midland Salvation Army.

Both departments regularly help the Salvation Army, but the competition is an all-new spin on that. Community relations Officer Earl Davis says opportunities like these are a chance to connect.

“It’s always important for us to get out and support our community,” Davis said. “I mean, you hear so much bad stuff and you only see the negative stuff. So it’s important for us as a police officer to come out and support our community to give back.”

The police department saw generosity from Midlanders within the first few hours.

“It’s a blessing because people are just giving from the bottom of their heart, you know, because people do not have to give, but they’re giving,” Davis said.

McLaughlin says a full day of bell ringing can bring in anywhere from $750 to $1,000.

“All the money that we raise here in Midland stays in Midland,” McLaughlin said. “So it goes to help our neighbors in need here in Midland County. We have a lot of other things that we do besides the shelter.”

That includes feeding shelter clients and other community members, as well as helping people pay their utility bills if needed. The holiday giving rush supports those efforts year-round.

That cause is worthy of some competition, according to Davis.

“Go MPD,” Davis said. “Fire department, you guys are going to be looking from behind. We’re going to win this thing.”

Totals for the competition will be counted on Dec. 14.

The Midland Salvation army still needs bell ringing volunteers. To learn more visit their website.

