Dallas looks to break road losing streak, visits Washington

The Dallas Stars travel to the Washington Capitals looking to stop a three-game road slide
Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dallas Stars (14-7-3, second in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (12-8-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -142, Capitals +119; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars hit the road against the Washington Capitals looking to stop a three-game road losing streak.

Washington is 12-8-2 overall and 7-4-1 at home. The Capitals have a -15 scoring differential, with 50 total goals scored and 65 given up.

Dallas is 8-3-2 on the road and 14-7-3 overall. The Stars are 12-3-1 in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Carlson has one goal and 13 assists for the Capitals. Tom Wilson has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

Roope Hintz has eight goals and 12 assists for the Stars. Tyler Seguin has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Stars: 4-4-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), T.J. Oshie: out (upper body).

Stars: Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Seven year old Odessan top five in state for bull riding
Seven-year old Odessan top five in state for bull riding
crash mgn
Long list of charges in teen arrest after hit and run
Kermit ISD superintendent statement on legal action against administrator
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, December 4th, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, December 4th, 2023
Generic OIL barrels
UPDATE: Road reopened after “Hazardous situation” after oil spill caused multiple accidents

Latest News

Generic Basketball
Alvarez scores 21, Houston Christian downs Southwestern Adventist 95-58
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) smiles as he comes off the floor past teammate Kyrie...
Luka Doncic has first first-half triple-double in Mavericks' 147-97 victory over Jazz
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Freeman scores 23 as UT Rio Grande Valley beats Texas A&M-CC 76-74
Generic Basketball
Kolek scores 28 as Marquette cruises past Texas 86-65 in Big East-Big 12 Battle