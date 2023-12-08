ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, December 9th, 2023: Hopefully your seat belts are fastened because we’re in for another breezy ride, with the added feature of a temperature drop!

A cold front will be swinging by on Saturday, cooling our temperatures and kicking up winds and dust once more. Saturday will start off with temperatures ranging within the upper 30s and 40s. Areas along the Rio Grande may wake up near the 50s. The real chill comes in later in the day on Saturday. Ahead of the front, expect highs to be in the 50s for most, accompanied by gusty winds and some bowing dust. Temperatures will begin to fall by the afternoon hours, with the coldest air of the season filtering in by Sunday morning.

A new week will kick off with temperatures near or below freezing on Sunday morning. A much cooler weather pattern is in store for us and there’s even a chance of rain for the middle of the week.

