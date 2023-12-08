CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, December 9th, 2023

...
Watch CBS7 News at 4 p.m.
By Justin Lopez
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, December 9th, 2023: Hopefully your seat belts are fastened because we’re in for another breezy ride, with the added feature of a temperature drop!

A cold front will be swinging by on Saturday, cooling our temperatures and kicking up winds and dust once more. Saturday will start off with temperatures ranging within the upper 30s and 40s. Areas along the Rio Grande may wake up near the 50s. The real chill comes in later in the day on Saturday. Ahead of the front, expect highs to be in the 50s for most, accompanied by gusty winds and some bowing dust. Temperatures will begin to fall by the afternoon hours, with the coldest air of the season filtering in by Sunday morning.

A new week will kick off with temperatures near or below freezing on Sunday morning. A much cooler weather pattern is in store for us and there’s even a chance of rain for the middle of the week.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven year old Odessan top five in state for bull riding
Seven-year old Odessan top five in state for bull riding
crash mgn
Long list of charges in teen arrest after hit and run
Kermit ISD superintendent statement on legal action against administrator
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, December 4th, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, December 4th, 2023
Generic OIL barrels
UPDATE: Road reopened after “Hazardous situation” after oil spill caused multiple accidents

Latest News

Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, December 8th, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, November 29th, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, December 8th, 2023
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, December 5th, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, December 4th, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, December 4th, 2023