UPDATE: Road reopened after "Hazardous situation" after oil spill caused multiple accidents

By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - TXDOT now tells CBS7 news that the FM 1379 is now reopened.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area near the intersection of 1379 and ECR 200 Wednesday night, due to a large oil spill.

The Midland County Emergency Management Department is calling this spill a “hazardous situation”.

Local authorities, emergency response teams, Texas DPS, and the Road and Bridge Department all responded.

East County Road 200, west of 1379 to South County Road 1090 and north of East County Road 180 has all been closed while the spill is cleaned up.

According to Midland County, the spill is believed to have happened because of the opening of valves on oil tanks.

The spill caused multiple crashes that are being investigated by DPS.

The Road and Bridge department is currently sending resources to address the spill by deploying dirt to contain and mitigate the spread of oil.

CBS7 will update this story with more information as it is obtained.

