Permian Basin Behavioral Health Center: Staffing, funding top of mind

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The construction of the Permian Basin Behavioral Health Center began last week, but the building is just a small part of the effort needed to get this multi-million dollar project off the ground.

In the background, Midland Health and Medical Center Hospital are teaming up to manage the facility, fundraise for it and recruit future staff.

That’s no small task.

The 200 bed facility will fill a major gap in mental healthcare in the Permian Basin. However, the local healthcare workforce is already understaffed. That’s one hurdle these leaders face to get the center up and running.

It will require 500 employees when fully operational, though not all of them will be healthcare professionals. Still, the facility needs nurses, counselors, psychiatrists, psychologists, behavioral techs and more, according to Russell Meyers, the facility president.

“Staffing is one of our biggest concerns and of course we’re about two years away from opening so we’ve got some time to work on it, but those two years will go really fast,” Meyers said.

The hospitals and state representatives like Brooks Landgraf hope to support local colleges by funding tuition and creating strong curriculums to create a talent pipeline.

What is now a field of dirt represents a solution to a dire need in the Permian Basin.

“We see patients in the emergency department every day who are in [a] mental health crisis,” Meyers said. “We don’t have the capability to care for them so we stabilize them in the ER and then we look for a place to send them for ongoing care. Oftentimes that means sending them out of the county, maybe hundreds of miles away, maybe we can’t even find a place to put them because there’s no capacity.”

County jails also see people in need.

Located between Midland and Odessa, the center will provide relief for that. It will offer in-patient and outpatient mental health services. Construction started last week and will end in late 2025.

“It actually beginning to take shape is a big milestone for this long fight to provide better mental health services for West Texans,” said Rep. Landgraf.

The facility is a product of $126 million in state support and teamwork between Midland Health and Medical Center Hospital, plus millions in donations from private companies.

Funding is also a task to tackle. The facility needs $12 million more, then may need additional support because insurance often doesn’t pay providers as much for behavioral health services. Also, some people in need of services may not have insurance.

“Once we get the facility up and going and getting it staffed, both hospitals as the joint venture are tasked with running the facility, so operational costs will be a concern,” said Steve Steen, chief of legal counsel at Medical Center Hospital and a board member for the center.

However, the facility has seen immense community support.

“The idea that people can give money to make it happen is huge and crucial to its success,” Meyers said. “We really want to take every chance we can to thank all those people who have given money to it.”

The facility is expected to open its doors to patients in December 2025.

