From Oregon, to West Texas to your living room

Midland, Texas (KOSA) - It’s one of the long-standing traditions of Christmas.

Finding the perfect Christmas Tree of course. One Midland company has been doing it for over 30 years.

Whether it is a full tree or not so full.

There is something special about a Christmas tree.

“It’s rewarding. That’s the best part of it. It’s really fun watching the families who’ve come out here grow. We’re now In the third generation” said Joe Smith, Former Owner of Oregon Trail Trees

For over 40 years Oregon Trail Trees have been giving West Texans the option of getting that real Christmas tree.

The preparation to get these trees started six months ago in June when Joe Smith the former owner of Oregon Trail Trees spent weeks picking out which ones he wanted to give to west Texans.

Once fall arrives, they cut them and bring them to West Texans for customers to get ready for the holidays.

“Then people got to wanting them the weekend of Thanksgiving so we unloaded on Thanksgiving day. And customers requested that we can unload the weekend before Thanksgiving. That weekend before Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving weekend are super weekends where we can sell over 200 trees a weekend” said Smith

Out here in West Texas, it’s rare to see a white Christmas but at La Casa Verde they have you covered for at least having a snowy-looking Christmas tree.

La Casa Verde offers what is known as flocking. Flocking a tree is adding white powdery dust to your Christmas tree to give it that snowy look.

“A lot of people are from the northern part of the country and miss having trees with snow on them and it brings back a lot of memories. Flocking also used to be very popular in the ‘70s and ‘80s but now more people are going back to it” said Jermey West

If you still need a tree you can contact Oregon Tree Trail still has some available.

