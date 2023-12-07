Midland College reopens aviation program

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland College AMT program closed because of low enrollment and Covid-19.

About 28 students are part of this program from varying at the age of 17 to 65.

Students can earn their AMT certification in Midland College aviation program.

“I wanted to pursue my airframe and powerplants license for over 40 years,” said Douglas Cox, a Midland College Student. “I looked around the nation and looked at other schools available and Midland College had the best program. So, I moved down here temporarily from Colorado.”

Students can learn aircraft fabric covering methods and calculate the weight of an airplane.

The program has motivated students to learn new things about aviation

“It has motivated me a lot when you spend a lot of time around this stuff and you work on it,” said Christian Farris, a Midland College Student. “You find especially somewhere your gonna find something that you really enjoy to do and your more likely end up doing that for the rest of your career.”

Midland College aviation program will have fourteen more students joining the program in January.

