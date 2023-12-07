Midland Co. D.A. race began nearly 2 years ago for this candidate

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County District Attorney’s race ramped up in the last two weeks, as Kyle McCardle announced his campaign and current D.A. Laura Nodolf elected not to run.

For one candidate, the race began almost two years ago.

Glenn Harwood resigned from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Midland in February 2022 in order to run.

The former federal prosecutor was motivated to run for D.A. after he says he watched trust weaken at the D.A.’s office amid cases involving Midland Trinity and Midland Christian administrators.

“I want to rebuild the trust between the district attorney’s office and the community,” Harwood said. “I want to rebuild the trust between the attorney’s office and law enforcement because there’s a schism between those two organizations, and they should be side by side working together.”

Years spent in Midland as a federal prosecutor will help Harwood bring an informed but fresh perspective, according to Shane Stokes, a colleague and campaign treasurer.

“I think Glenn, having not been in the district attorney’s office before now, gives him an opportunity to come in and look at the situation that exists, assess what’s there [and] bring a breath of fresh air to an office that has a need for a new perspective,” Stokes said.

Harwood was deployed for three years in combat zones and spent 22 years in the military as an infantry officer and lawyer. He also spent six years at the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“I’ve got a depth and a breadth of experience that will allow me to institute the kind of changes that need to happen,” Harwood said.

He traveled all of his childhood with the navy and through his adulthood with the military. For his wife and six kids, Midland is home.

“So this is our home and if we’re going to be here, we need to do our best for the community while we’re here and so that’s why I’d like to be the next district attorney,” Harwood said.

