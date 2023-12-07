“Hazardous situation” after oil spill causes multiple accidents

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area near the intersection of 1379 and ECR 200, due to a large oil spill.

The Midland County Emergency Management Department is calling this spill a “hazardous situation”.

Local authorities, emergency response teams, Texas DPS, and Road and Bridge Department have all responded to the spill.

According to Midland County, the spill is believed to have happened because of the opening of valves on oil tanks.

The spill has caused multiple crashes that are being investigated by DPS.

The Road and Bridge department is currently sending resources to address the spill by deploying dirt to contain and mitigate the spread of oil.

CBS7 has a reporter heading to the scene, we will update this story as more information is available.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.