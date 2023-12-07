H-E-B presents the H-E-B Feast of Sharing celebration with home meal deliveries to Meals on Wheels of Odessa Clients

By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - H-E-B, in partnership with Meals on Wheels of Odessa, will be distributing more than 700 special holiday meals to our homebound neighbors as part of its annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing celebration.

H-E-B Partners along with community volunteers will pass out to fellow Texans in Odessa from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec.7.

H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing regularly serves more than 340,000 meals annually in 34 cities throughout Texas and Mexico. Over the more than three decades H-E-B has held the celebration, more than 375,000 volunteers have helped serve more than four million meals according to a press release.

People looking for volunteer opportunities can find more information on H-E-B Newsroom Feast of Sharing Calendar.

