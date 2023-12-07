Ector County ISD fundraiser rivalry benefits local nonprofit

By Noe Ortega
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -This time of the year, Ector County ISD loves to give back to the community.

Every year they have a fundraiser and all the proceeds are given to United Way of Odessa.

However, two leaders inside ECISD, love to one up each other every year that it has turned into a rivalry between them.

The Odessa Bronchos and Permian Panthers aren’t ECISD’s only rivalry.

Two department heads battle it out from September through November.

All to benefit United Way of Odessa.

Dr. Lilia Nanez arrived at ECISD in 2018 to work as the Associate Superintendent for the Curriculum and Instructions department.

Her first board meeting at ECISD was when they announced that the curriculum department had raised the most money.

Five years later, they’ve turned this fundraiser into a friendly rivalry between the two department heads.

“But it’s been so fun, because Dr. Wilks and I, are always wanting to be the top division of donors for United Way.” said Dr. Lilia Nanez, Associate Superintendent at ECISD’s Curriculum and Instructions Department.

For the two department heads, it’s more important to able to raise money for an organization that’s benefitted many people in the Permian Basin, but bragging rights are also a factor.

“When you win the competition, or the “Coopetition” as Mike Adkins likes to call it, you get a plaque, and you get to hang it outside of the office for a year. So it has our name and it shows that we raised the most money from any department within the school district.” said Kellie Wilks, Chief Officer at ECISD’s Technology department.

The way they raise money is by having auctions or donating money back into the community.

United Way of Odessa supports many projects and organizations in the Permian Basin. So ECISD leaders want to return the favor.

‘’Knowing that the community we serve does struggle, we are very encouraged as individuals and members of this community to help our fellow Odessans.” said Dr. Nanez.

“We don’t just take, we give back and it’s important not only to give back funds and money, but also give back time.” said Wilks.

Wilks’s department won this year and in total, ECISD was able to raise over $60,000 toward United Way Odessa.

