ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, December 8th, 2023: Hold on to your hats and decor because a warm and dusty Friday is in store for the area on Friday! Although we could do without being sandblasted, it’s best to enjoy these temperatures while they last, because a cold blast is on the way this weekend to bring a holiday chill.

The big story for Friday is the winds. As a cold front nears our area, westerly winds will be gusting up to 75 mph in the higher elevations and up to 50 mph in the Upper Trans-Pecos and areas just next to the mountains. Aside from the winds, Friday will be a fairly warm day. We will wake up to temperatures ranging in the 40s, and even a few 50s. Winds will start to pick up near the mountains in the early morning and be quite gusty all across the region by around midday. Skies will be sunny, but there will be plenty of blowing dust. Highs will be in the 70s, with Midland/Odessa reaching 74°F.

Friday’s winds of change will usher in a pattern shift. A couple of fronts are set to move in next week, bringing cooler weather and increasing rain chances by the middle of the week. On the bright side, things are looking to feel more festive for the Jingle Bell Jubilee on Saturday!

