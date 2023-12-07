Alvarez scores 21, Houston Christian downs Southwestern Adventist 95-58

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Jay Alvarez had 21 points in Houston Christian’s 95-58 win against Southwestern Adventist on Wednesday night.

Alvarez also contributed nine rebounds for the Huskies (1-6). Michael Imariagbe added 15 points and 13 rebounds. Bonke Maring finished with 13 points. The win broke a six-game slide for the Huskies.

Jason Garcia led the Knights in scoring, finishing with 17 points, five assists and three steals. Southwestern Adventist also got 16 points from Eric Phifer.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

