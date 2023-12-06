West Odessa residents disappointed as commissioners cite inability to regulate ECUD

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Amid pleas for help from West Odessans, the Ector County Commissioners’ Court says it can’t take any action against the Ector County Utility District.

The utility district has been accused of violating various open meetings, local government and water codes.

It was just a few weeks ago when residents asked the commissioners’ court to remove ECUD board members. However, after today, the question still remains: Who will attempt to enforce alleged misconduct involving the district?

Ahead of the announcement, residents like Patti Kappauf made their expectations of the commissioners clear.

“We in West Odessa expect you to,” Kappauf said to the court during public comment. “If you don’t do something about this today, you are from this day forward complicit. Is that how you want to be known?”'

Just moments later, commissioners told the residents that they can’t step in.

“We have been told that we have no authority whatsoever to begin removing board members from this entity. It is a separate entity,” Commissioner Greg Simmons said.

The commission said their legal counsel advised them to follow a local government code that states the commissioners’ court can only remove a director in a special district, like ECUD, for misconduct if the director was originally appointed by the commissioners.

None of the current ECUD board members were appointed by commissioners.

The court told residents that they aren’t questioning if there are issues, rather, they are stating that they don’t have standing to fix them. Two wrongs don’t make a right, Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett said.

“Overstepping our bounds and overstepping our legal authority towards an entity that’s been overstepping it and not paying attention to the statutes, that doesn’t make it right,” Fawcett said.

Several residents disagreed with the interpretation of the code.

The residents were told to contact the county attorney about open meetings issues, to run for office in the next election and to wait for an attorney general opinion. For residents like John Kelley who are looking for answers, today’s conclusion was tough.

“The things they told us to do are way long term and we feel like it’s a slap in the face for all the work we’ve done,” Kelley said. “We’re ready to throw in the towel. Seems like it’s a waste of time and effort on our part.”

Thousands of West Odessans are without water and without clear rules and regulations, those residents wonder when their water issues will be solved.

Kappauf says it feels like the residents are passed around from agency to agency, but that disappointment doesn’t mean it’s over.

“There is a huge community in West Odessa that is very unhappy and we will come together and we will figure out how to get this addressed,” Kappauf said.

The commissioners’ court will ask the attorney general to weigh in on potential oversight. Today, residents asked that the court request an in-person visit from those state officials.

