UT Permian Basin names new provost

Dr. Rajalingam Dakshinamurthy
Dr. Rajalingam Dakshinamurthy(Rafael Aguilera | UT Permian Basin)
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:43 AM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The University of Texas Permian Basin announced Wednesday morning that Dr. Rajalingam Dakshinamurthy has been named the new Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Dr. Dakshinamurthy has been serving as the interim provost for the last seven months. He came to UTPB in 2020 as the Associate Vice President of Research and Dean of Graduate Studies. In addition, he also served in multiple administrative roles, including Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Health Science.

“I am honored to have been selected to serve as the Provost at UT Permian Basin,” said Dr. Dakshinamurthy. “I have an unwavering commitment to lead by example and build strong partnerships that mutually benefit and expand the University’s role in fostering and supporting our students, faculty, and staff and UTPB’s strategic plan and goals.”

As the Provost at UTPB Dr. Dakshinamurthy will serve as the Chief Academic Officer, the second executive in charge. He will lead our five academic colleges which have upwards of 70 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificates. Over the past 10 years, Dr. Dakshinamurthy served in various administrative roles, including vice president for research, Academic dean, Graduate dean, Executive director of research and sponsored program, graduate program director, and assistant department chair. He earned a bachelor’s degree and a dual Master of Science and Philosophy in Chemistry from St. Joseph’s College in India. He earned his Ph.D. in biochemistry and structural biology from the University of Arkansas.

