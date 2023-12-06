Two West Texans prepare to compete in the Junior National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Brylee Boyce and Tevan Booker are prepared to head to Las Vegas for their first Junior National Finals Rodeo.

For Brylee Boyce, after winning qulifying meets in Ozona, Texas, the chance to compete for a junior national title means a lot to him, especially doing it alongside his new partner and his best friend.

“Knowing I qualified was really cool, and me and tevan went and i’ve wanted to do it forever and finally this year i found tevan and we went and we tried it, and we got it done and it felt really good, as long as you put in the work, dreams come to reality,” said Boyce.

“He influences me a lot. When I get older, I want to be just like him, rope as well as him, be as good as a man he is, and get sponsors and rodeo. That’s all I want to do is rodeo and rope,” said Booker.

