Spearman Lynxettes take down #20 Hereford on the road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Spearman Lynxettes took down the Hereford Lady Whitefaces 29-25 on Tuesday night.

Braylen Lusby led all scorers with 12 points on the night. It was a great defensive effort from the Lady Whitefaces in the second half, holding Spearman to just 9 points, but they ultimately fell short.

Both teams head to tournament action next as Spearman gets set to compete in the Childress tournament and Hereford in the Dimmitt tournament.

