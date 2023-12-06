Spearman Lynxettes take down #20 Hereford on the road

Speraman's Braylen Lusby leads the way in win over Hereford.
Speraman's Braylen Lusby leads the way in win over Hereford.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Spearman Lynxettes took down the Hereford Lady Whitefaces 29-25 on Tuesday night.

Braylen Lusby led all scorers with 12 points on the night. It was a great defensive effort from the Lady Whitefaces in the second half, holding Spearman to just 9 points, but they ultimately fell short.

Both teams head to tournament action next as Spearman gets set to compete in the Childress tournament and Hereford in the Dimmitt tournament.

