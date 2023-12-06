Randall's KJ Thomas honored pregame for school scoring record; drops 32 points in win over Frenship

KJ Thomas shakes hands with Nathan Maxwell after receiving plaque for breaking school scoring...
KJ Thomas shakes hands with Nathan Maxwell after receiving plaque for breaking school scoring record.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders honored KJ Thomas on Tuesday night for breaking the school’s scoring record.

Maxwell previously held the record at 1,886 career points which Thomas broke last Tuesday against Amarillo High.

In the game, Thomas shined dropping 32 points on Frenship. Though Randall trailed by 10 at the half, a huge third quarter in which the Raiders outscored the Tigers 26-7 propelled them to a victory.

Tayesen Combs added 16 as the 4A #5 Raiders took the victory 69-63 over the 6A #15 Tigers.

The Raiders will compete in the Burkburnett tournament to end the week.

