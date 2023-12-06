Midlanders and Odessans can see Christmas Lights from above

MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s that time of the year again when more people take to the roads to get a look at Christmas lights.

If you’re looking to add more holiday cheer to your night, there’s another way to do it than driving around the city and dealing with traffic while looking at decorations. Taking to the sky.

“It’s always a thrill for us to be able to fly airplanes and have so many people come out during the holidays and enjoy looking at Midland when it looks good,” said Bill Coombes, Wing Leader for Hogh Sky Wing.

You can choose to check out either Midland or Odessa. Then just sit back and look at the area from a different perspective, 1000 feet in the air and without having to worry about traffic.

The high sky wing has been doing this for 10 years not just to celebrate the christmas spirit… but also to keep history alive.

“Keeping the airplanes and the spirit of the people who flew them when they mattered is something we hold very dear and so being able to fly and fundraise this way is just a win-win for us and I think too for the people of Midland and Odessa,” Coombes said.

To fly it costs $75 per person for either a cabin seat or $140 for a co-pilot seat,

It’s a great way to spend a family evening or even a date night.

We got hot chocolate, cookies, candy, and inflatables for kids, and kids five and up get to ride in the airplane and that’s something that makes Christmas more unique for the little kids when they can look out the window and see Christmas lights at their house,” Coombes said.

If you want to take a trip across either Midland or Odessa flights start this Friday.

