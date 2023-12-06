Midland Fairhavens host Gingerbread Haven

By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Holiday season events continue in the Permian Basin and Tuesday was the annual Gingerbread Haven

This is the one and only fundraiser for Midland Fairhavens, a housing program for single moms and children. The organization teaches parenting classes and helps others build life skills.

1,100 people got to decorate gingerbread houses in the morning with the two tons of candy provided by the organization.

And 1200 people participated in the family session in the afternoon.

The event brings joy to the community and volunteers that make it happen.

“Not only are they helping families they’ll never meet break generation cycles and build a brighter future, but they building something with their own families and that means a lot to us,” said executive director of Midland Fairhavens Diann Koehk Whigham.

The funds raised Tuesday account for half of Midland Fairhavens annual budget.

