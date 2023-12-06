Midland County leaders look for publics opinion on new jail

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland County leaders discussed the funding of the proposed new jail.

The Midland County Commissioners agreed that a new jail is needed, however, they couldn’t agree on how it should be paid off.

Many of the commissioners believe a certificate of obligation could be the solution, but they also would like the public to be a part of this conversation before they make a final decision.

The new Midland County jails price tag sits at around $170 million dollars.

With such a high price tag, the commissioners agreed that they want to hear from the public.

Whether they want this to go through a bond election or a certificate of obligation.

This project started back in 2018 as an idea, but the longer the county waits to build a new one, the pricier it will get.

Which is why the commissioners court wants to discuss this more before they make a final decision.

“The way that the facility works currently, it does not have the needs of what we need in 2023. There’s a lot of areas that need to be redon. A lot of times it costs more to fix things than to do them new. So we know that we’ve got to go down that route in building a new jail.” said Midland County Commissioner for precinct 3, Luis Sanchez.

Commissioner Sanchez said that one of the reasons they pitched a certificate of obligation is because Midland County has one of the lowest tax rates in the state.

But the commissioners had mixed opinions on how it should be funded and the location.

“Where the current location is of the jail, the folks around there already know it’s there. It’s been there forever. So I can’t see why we would need to move it.” said Jeff Sommers, Midland County Commissioner for Precinct 2.

Sommers said many people in his precinct have expressed their displeasure of the new facility being located in their area.

Although Sommers believes the current facility could be renovated or even expanded, some of the other commissioners believe this is something that needs to be done now before the price tag becomes too much for the county.

“We could wait five or ten years, but then again it goes back to the question of is that going to be sufficient time or is that going to be too long. Where your jails going to be full again, you’re going to be dishing out cash to send inmates to other counties. So we got to balance that.” said Sanchez.

The commissioners court next meeting is going to be on December 19.

Where a final decision could be made on where the funding will come from for the new Midland County Jail.

