Long list of charges in teen arrest after hit and run

By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday evening, Ector County officials attempted to stop a GMC Canyon for reckless driving and watched a person from inside the car throw a firearm out of the window.

Shortly after this, an off-duty OPD officer saw the GMC hit another car at the corner of 14th and Emerald. Two boys got out of the GMC and ran away from the crash.

The off-duty officer chased the boys while several other OPD officers set up a perimeter.

OPD officers then found a 16-year-old unnamed boy hiding in a backyard in the 1700 block of Emerald. 17-year-old Johnathan Marquez was found on the west side of Bonham Jr. High in the parking lot.

The 16-year-old was arrested for Evading in a Motor Vehicle “State Jail Felony”, Leaving the Scene of an Accident “Misdemeanor B”, Possession of Marijuana “Misdemeanor B”, Possession of a Dangerous Drug “Misdemeanor A”, and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon “Misdemeanor A”.

Marquez was arrested for Public Intoxication “Misdemeanor C”.

