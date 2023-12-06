KBEST Media Seventh Annual Christmas Light competition

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For the last seven years, KBEST Media has been hosting its annual Christmas Lights competition.

When KBEST started the competition it was to bring Christmas spirit to the town but now is bigger than ever imagined.

“Really it started so small and it’s crazy I never thought it would grow into what it’s grown into,” said Barbara Averette, Former Winner

The Averette family has been competing in the KBEST Christmas Light competition since it started seven years ago

Over that time it started as something small and has now grown into something big.

“The first few years it’s funny because I look back at the picture because there was hardly anything out there and now it’s cramped,” said Averette

The same goes for the holiday cheer throughout Howard County now.

When KBEST started the competition they noticed that there was a lack of Christmas cheer throughout the area and wanted that to change.

“We had noticed that there weren’t quite as many people hanging lights on their houses as there used to be years ago. I loved it when my parents said hey let’s go get in the car and look at Christmas lights. That was a wonderful warm memory for me and I think that lots of families have those memories and would like to continue building those memories and traditions” said Malinda Flenniken, Managing Partner at KBEST

The competition awards 33 total winners across 7 big spring districts and 4 Howard County precincts for a total of 10,000 dollars worth of prizes which is nice right before the holidays.

But despite a potential nice payday, the smiles on the families’ faces are even better.

“It warms my heart. The kids just hear them pointing and saying look at this and look at that and the excitement is just amazing and adults do the same thing too” said Averette

If you wanna see all the houses competing in the competition you can click here.

