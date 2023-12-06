CO2 Conference brings enviormentalist and energy leaders together in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland is hosting a CO2 conference at the Bush Convention Center bringing oil and gas industry experts together.

The event focuses on CO2 flooding, carbon capture and reducing CO2 emissions.

It’s a collaborative effort to talk about solutions and advances in technology as well.

“So the idea that you take these experiences, this expertise, this geology here and couple it with technology and couple it with technology and put all that together and you get added production from mature fields,” said Michael Moore, Program Director- Carbon Management Workshop.

He went on to say that carbon capture utilization and storage add value to the region.

The program has been a part of West Texas for 29 years as a way to bring environmentalists and energy experts together to cooperate and create innovative ideas.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.