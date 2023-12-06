CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, December 6th, 2023

By Justin Lopez
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, December 6th, 2023: Some great Christmas shopping weather is on the way as we continue to see some mild conditions. Enjoy them while they last because a cold blast is on the way this weekend to bring in a holiday chill.

An upper ridge of high pressure out west is keeping temperatures above average and winds pretty calm. Wednesday will start off in the 30s to low 40s across the region. Southerly winds and mostly sunny to sunny skies will allow most of us to reach the 60s in the afternoon. The Midland/Odessa area is expecting a high of 64°F.

Things are looking great for the Odessa Christmas Tree lighting and opening of Starbright Village on Thursday as we see highs in the 70s. The pleasant weather ends as a cold front brings windy conditions on Friday, leading to a much colder weekend and a more holiday kind of feel for the Midland Christmas Parade and Jingle Bell Jubilee!

