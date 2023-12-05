Sarah Stogner drops out of race for RRC to run for District Attorney

WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Sarah Stogner confirms with CBS7 that she has dropped out of the race for Railroad Commissioner to run as the District Attorney for the 143rd Judicial District of Texas which covers Ward, Reeves, and Loving Counties.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Stogner shared a photo that shows her filing with the Republican Party of Texas.

This account will be going dormant. Please follow my new account @sarah4texas - spoiler alert. I’m not running for Railroad Commissioner this go-around - so Christi and TXOGA can breathe a sigh of relief. #txlege pic.twitter.com/yXN2gnINNe — Sarah Stogner (@Sarah4RRC) December 4, 2023

Stogner originally announced in September that she would be running for Railroad Commissioner, a position she unsuccessfully ran for in 2022.

Before filing, Stogner shared a post on X saying “We need to get a competent DA in Ward County.”

We need to get a competent DA in Ward County. It’s 2023, maybe I’m the only one who can make sure rape is not inevitable, and there’s no expectation “you just relax and enjoy it.” #txlege — Sarah Stogner (@Sarah4Texas) December 4, 2023

