Sarah Stogner drops out of race for RRC to run for District Attorney

Sarah Stogner (File)
Sarah Stogner (File)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Sarah Stogner confirms with CBS7 that she has dropped out of the race for Railroad Commissioner to run as the District Attorney for the 143rd Judicial District of Texas which covers Ward, Reeves, and Loving Counties.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Stogner shared a photo that shows her filing with the Republican Party of Texas.

Stogner originally announced in September that she would be running for Railroad Commissioner, a position she unsuccessfully ran for in 2022.

Before filing, Stogner shared a post on X saying “We need to get a competent DA in Ward County.”

